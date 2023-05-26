NFL Investigates 5th Lions Player for Possible Gambling Violations by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL is investigating a fifth Detroit Lions player for a possible violation of the league’s gambling policy, per The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler.

Kahler notes the player in question is not a prominent member of the organization.

Last month saw four Lions players suspended for gambling violations: Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, Stanley Berryhill, and 2022 first-round selection Jameson Williams.

Cephus and Moore received indefinite suspensions, while Williams and Berryhill will each miss the first six games of the 2023 campaign.

Surprisingly, Williams said Thursday he did not know about the NFL’s gambling policy, a defense not shared by Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

“Look, he knows,” said Campbell. “He’s gotten it from everybody. So, look, it happened. It’s an emphasis of the league right now. It’s a big thing, our players know. We’ve tried to hammer it home. Certainly, we did after that point and hit it two more times, and we’ll keep doing it.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lions at +2200 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.