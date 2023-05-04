NHL Betting Insights: Leafs vs. Panthers Series Seeing Substantial Action by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the NHL playoffs commence, bettors have shown keen interest in several series and teams. The field is wide open on the second leg of the journey to win the most difficult trophy to capture in sports.BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: Most Bet Series

Maple Leafs â€“ Panthers Golden Knights â€“ Oilers Hurricanes â€“ Devils Stars â€“ Kraken

TOR-FLA GM 2 BEST BETS: READ MORE

Maple Leafs (-165)

Oilers (-145)

Stars (-190)

The teams with the most bets placed to win their series, based on opening odds, are the Maple Leafs (-165), Oilers (-145), and Stars (-190), reflecting high confidence in their potential victories.

It’s worth noting the Edmonton Oilers (+115) series odds have swung, thanks to their upset loss last night. But if double-digit goals indicate what this set will look like the rest of the way, sign me up.

Maple Leafs (-165)

Oilers (-145)

Stars (-190)

Regarding the handle or total amount wagered, the Maple Leafs lead the way, followed by the Stars and Oilers. This indicates not only a large number of bets but also significant sums being wagered on these teams.

As the playoffs progress, fans and bettors will eagerly watch to see if the popular bets pay off and if the favored teams can meet the expectations set by the betting markets.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.