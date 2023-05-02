NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Another McDavid vs. Matthews Battle Brewing by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs down to eight teams remaining, it’s time to start looking toward the odds for players to win the Conn Smythe trophy.

Below are the top ten players with the best odds to win the Conn Smythe on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Connor McDavid +600

The biggest superstar in the NHL has led his team to the second round of the playoffs and has put up big numbers in doing so. Connor McDavid tallied ten points over six games against the Los Angeles Kings and is the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe at +600.

2. Leon Draisaitl +1000

Not too far behind McDavid is his dominant teammate, Leon Draisaitl. The German forward has actually outscored McDavid, recording eleven points in their opening-round win. Still, Draisaitl is quite a bit off the pace, where he’s listed at +1000 to win the trophy.

3. (Tie) Mitch Marner +1100

After advancing past the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs are the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Toronto’s star winger compiled eleven points over six games against the Lightning, leading to him sitting in a tie for the third-shortest odds at +1100.

3. (Tie) Auston Matthews +1100

Marner and his teammate Auston Matthews go hand-in-hand as a star duo. The superstar forward emerged in Round 1 as a serious weapon, and his odds to win the Conn Smythe reflect that at +1100.

5. Jack Hughes +1500

The New Jersey Devils came back from down 2-0 and won four of the next five games over the New York Rangers. Devils forward Jack Hughes played a significant role, even if he only registered five points over seven games. Still, Hughes is listed with the fifth-shortest odds at +1500.

6. (Tie) Roope Hintz +1700

If you’re looking for a forward that broke out in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, look no further than Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars. The Finnish forward leads the postseason with twelve points and boasts strong odds of winning the Conn Smythe at +1700.

6. (Tie) Akira Schmid +1700

After switching to Akira Schmid in Game 3 against the New York Rangers, the series shifted. The Devils’ netminder was sensational in five games, registering an absurd .951 save percentage, leading to him being in the running for the Conn Smythe at +1700.

8. (Tie) Jack Eichel +1900

It took a long time, but Jack Eichel finally made his postseason debut. The Vegas Golden Knights star center had a promising opening round of the playoffs, tallying five points over five games. Eichel boasts +1900 odds of winning the Conn Smythe trophy.

8. (Tie) Mark Stone +1900

After returning from injury for Game 1 of the postseason, Mark Stone was dominant against the Winnipeg Jets on both ends of the ice, compiling eight points over five games. The Selke-caliber winger is listed at +1900 to win the Conn Smythe.

8. (Tie) Jake Oettinger +1900

He might not get the credit he deserves as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, but Jake Oettinger has been nothing but stellar for Dallas in goal once again in the postseason. Oettinger is listed at +1900 to win the Conn Smythe, and there’s definite value in that current price point.

