NHL Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: Hurricanes are the Real Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Bruins experiencing an early playoff exit.

Below are the current odds to win the Eastern Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Carolina Hurricanes +120

The Carolina Hurricanes have put on a clinic through two games against the New Jersey Devils. The Canes are dealing with injuries to key players, showcasing their depth and resilient team game. Carolina has a relentless forecheck and makes few errors. They don’t exhibit flashy skills but know how to get the job done. The Hurricanes are the odds-on favorite to win the Eastern Conference at +120.

2. Florida Panthers +200

After stunning the hockey world by taking down the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins, the Florida Panthers have continued to play the role of spoiler in Round 2, taking a 2-0 lead on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Florida has a gritty but skillful forward group that has surprised teams. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is playing like the netminder they paid him to be, but questions remain concerning how long that will last. Still, the Panthers boast +200 odds and are a real threat to win the East.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs +460

The Toronto Maple Leafs got over their first-round hump against the Tampa Bay Lightning and were listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup entering the second round. Despite outplaying the Panthers in two games, the Maple Leafs trail 2-0 in the series. With Toronto not getting the results on the scoreboard, they’ve created value in the Eastern Conference. The Leafs hold +460 odds to win the East, and it’s best to buy into this number ahead of Game 3 on Sunday.

4. New Jersey Devils +650

The Devils have been completely lifeless through two games in the second round. The Hurricanes deserve a lot of credit, but the Devils have too much talent to be outscored 11-2 through two games. After a magical run by Akira Schmid against the New York Rangers, the rookie goalie has looked human, a significant problem for a team with goaltending issues. The Devils lost the first two games in their series against the Rangers, so not all is lost. However, Game 3 is a must-win on Sunday. New Jersey holds the longest odds to win the Eastern Conference at +650.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.