NHL Stanley Cup Final Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Golden Knights on Top by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Stanley Cup Final could see several excellent matchups, with the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes holding the best odds.

Below are the four remaining matchups with the likeliest chances of playing for the NHL’s ultimate prize, according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights +185 (Last week: +500)

With the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights being the top two seeds remaining, it shouldn’t shock bettors to see that this matchup has the best odds of the four remaining possibilities. With the Hurricanes and Golden Knights matchup being the favorite, looking at the results when they faced off in the regular season factors into the equation. In two contests, Vegas won both, outscoring the Hurricanes 7-2. If this matchup ultimately transpires, we hope it’s closer than the season series contests. With both these teams favored in their respective upcoming series, their odds of facing off in the Stanley Cup have continued rising from +500 to +185.

2. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars +230 (Last week: +500)

The Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars have had different paths to their respective conference finals. The Hurricanes took down the New York Islanders in six games, followed by the New Jersey Devils in five. Dallas took six games to eliminate the Minnesota Wild and seven against the Seattle Kraken. Carolina and Dallas collided twice during the regular season, which ultimately saw a tightly contested season series, despite Carolina winning both games. These matchups were decided in overtime, meaning this series could have some potential fireworks with the defensive tendencies present. Carolina facing off with the Stars for the Stanley Cup, has been bet down from +500 to +230 over the last week.

3. Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights +280 (Last week: +700)

Two of the most recent expansion teams colliding would make for an intriguing Stanley Cup Final, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Florida Panthers. Florida has played the role of spoiler in taking down the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs to this point and will undoubtedly have to do the same to get by Carolina and ultimately face Vegas. When the Panthers and Golden Knights met during the regular season, Vegas won the first matchup 4-2, followed by Florida picking up a 2-1 victory in the second. The odds of this matchup transpiring have risen considerably over the last week, jumping from +700 to +280.

4. Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars +350 (Last week: +700)

With the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars both being underdogs in their respective Conference Final matchups, it’s no surprise that this matchup has the longest odds remaining of the four. Dallas and Florida have a lot of similarities in how they’ve built their teams, which could make for a very compelling potential Stanley Cup Final. The Stars won both matchups over the Panthers during the regular season, outscoring them 11-5. With these teams still being among the final four remaining, this potential matchup has been cut in half, with its odds rising from +700 to +350.