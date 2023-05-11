NHL Stanley Cup Final Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Oilers Lead by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Stanley Cup Final could see several excellent matchups, with the Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes holding the best odds.

Below are the top ten with the likeliest chances of playing for the NHL’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers +360 (Last week: +850)

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 3-1 stranglehold on their series with the New Jersey Devils, while the Edmonton Oilers evened things up at two with the Vegas Golden Knights. As a result, this potential matchup for the Stanley Cup has been bet down from +850 to +360, where it sits as the odds-on favorite.

2. (Tie) Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars +500 (Last week: +1000)

With the Carolina Hurricanes looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup threat, their odds are littered all over this list, including their taking on the Dallas Stars for the Stanley Cup. This matchup has seen its odds cut in half over the last week, rising from +1000 to +500.

2. (Tie) Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers +500 (Last week: +1300)

It’s been an impressive run for the Florida Panthers, who hold a 3-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their second-round matchup. The Panthers’ odds of taking on the Oilers have risen sizably, jumping from +1300 to +500.

2. (Tie) Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights +500 (Last week: +650)

The Vegas Golden Knights are the top remaining seed in the league, yet this is this first appearance on the list as they have their hands full with the Oilers. The Golden Knights taking on the Hurricanes has risen over the last week from +650 to +500.

5. (Tie) Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars +700 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

With the Dallas Stars evening up their series with the Seattle Kraken and the Panthers locked into a 3-1 edge over Toronto, this potential matchup went from being unranked in the top ten last week to sitting in a tie for the fifth-shortest odds at +700.

5. (Tie) Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights +700 (Last week: +950)

Florida remains a big favorite to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Golden Knights are very much alive with home ice against the Oilers. This matchup has been bet down over the last week from +950 to +700.

7. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken +1000 (Last week: +1400)

The Seattle Kraken have continued to perform above expectations and look like a real contender vs. the Dallas Stars. As a result, their odds of playing for the Stanley Cup against the Hurricanes have risen again from +1400 to +1000.

8. (Tie) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers +1400 (Last week: +1100)

With the Toronto Maple Leafs trailing the Panthers 3-1 in their series, their odds of an all-Canadian matchup for the Stanley Cup against Edmonton have dropped from +1100 to +1400.

8. (Tie) Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken +1400 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

For the fourth time on this list, the Florida Panthers appear, this time against the second-year franchise in the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken vs. the Panthers has hopped into the top ten odds, where it now sits at +1400.

10. (Tie) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars +1800 (Last week: +1300)

With concerns about the Maple Leafs and their ability to come back from down 3-1 against the Panthers, their odds of colliding with the Dallas Stars for the Stanley Cup have fallen from +1300 to +1800.

10. (Tie) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights +1800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Another matchup that was unranked in the top ten last week but has been gaining some steam is the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Vegas Golden Knights. This matchup has risen to +1800, which sits in a tie for tenth.