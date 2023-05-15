NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Hurricanes, Golden Knights Stand Above by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are neck and neck as the favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Below are the top remaining teams’ odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook to capture the NHL’s grandest prize.

1. Carolina Hurricanes +200 (Last Week: +350)

After making light work of the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes are now listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup. It shows you the job that Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour has done with this group. With their injuries, it certainly hasn’t been easy for Carolina to do what they’ve done. Their team structure remains unmatched, and they continue to reach new levels of play with each passing week. The Hurricanes are rightfully the current favorites to win the Stanley Cup, where they’ve been bet down over the last week from +350 to +200.

2. Vegas Golden Knights +210 (Last Week: +750)

If you’ve been watching the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup odds throughout their second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers, it resembled a rollercoaster. The oddsmakers liked the Oilers as a Stanley Cup favorite, and after each Edmonton victory, the Golden Knights odds took a hit. Luckily for Vegas, they only allowed Edmonton to pick up two wins. Vegas has advanced to the Western Conference Final in four of their six years in the NHL. The top seed in the West has seen their odds of hoisting the Stanley Cup bet down from +750 to +210, where they sit slightly behind the Hurricanes.

3. Florida Panthers +350 (Last week: +350)

The Florida Panthers have continued their Cinderella run and have knocked off the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Even though it wasn’t pretty at times, the Panthers downed the Maple Leafs in five games. Maybe we should have seen this run coming from the Panthers. They told us with their moves in the offseason that they were trying to find playoff success, which meant sacrificing points in the regular season. They snuck into the playoffs and are now in the final four, with their odds of winning the Stanley Cup continuing to sit at +350.

4. Dallas Stars +500 (Last Week: +900)

Even though the Dallas Stars fumbled in their attempt to close out the Seattle Kraken on the road in Game 6, they’re still a favorite to advance to the Western Conference Final. Dallas has the goaltender, defensive style of play, and timely scorers to be considered a real threat to hoist Lord Stanley.

They’ll certainly have their work cut out if they advance past Seattle, with the Vegas Golden Knights awaiting. The Stars have seen their odds of winning the Stanley Cup rise from +900 to +500, and we still really like that price point.

5. Seattle Kraken +1300 (Last week: +850)

At the very worst, the Seattle Kraken will have ended up one victory shy from the Western Conference Final in their sophomore season. That’s nothing to sneeze at, and they’re very well still alive in their second-round series with the Dallas Stars.

The Kraken are underdogs heading into Game 7 tonight, but they took care of business on Saturday night in a convincing fashion to get to this point. Seattle has a very strong forecheck, and they play a team brand of hockey, which has helped manufacture success. Still, the Kraken have seen their Stanley Cup odds drop off over the last week, from +850 to +1300.

