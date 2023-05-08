NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Oilers Rise, Maple Leafs Tumble by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Since the start of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers now find themselves as the new favorites to win the prized trophy.

Below are the top remaining teams’ odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook to capture the NHL’s grandest prize.

1. Edmonton Oilers +330 (Last Week: +400)

The Edmonton Oilers led off their series against the Vegas Golden Knights with a loss but followed that up with a convincing 5-1 win. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl firing on all cylinders and the Oilers continuing to boast a lethal powerplay, this could be the year Canada’s Stanley Cup drought finally ends. The Oilers own the shortest odds of winning the Cup, moving from +400 to 330 as the favorite over the last week.

2. (Tie) Florida Panthers +350 (Last week: +1000)

Going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the lowest point total of qualifying teams and facing off against the dominant Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. It’s normal to think that would have been a mountain too big to climb for the Florida Panthers, yet they now remain just one win away from playing in the Eastern Conference Final. With the Panthers being the closest team to advancing to the next round, their chances skyrocket from +1000 to +350, where they boast the second-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup.

2. (Tie) Carolina Hurricanes +350 (Last Week: +700)

The Carolina Hurricanes have jumped to a 2-1 series lead over the New Jersey Devils. Carolina is the top remaining seed in the Eastern Conference and continues to play like that, even with some critical injuries up front. This is an entirely team-oriented group, and the players have bought into this brand of hockey. With the Hurricanes two wins away from the ECF, they’ve seen their Stanley Cup odds cut in half from +700 to +350.

4. Vegas Golden Knights +750 (Last Week: +600)

Even though the Vegas Golden Knights are all square with the Edmonton Oilers through two games, they’ve seen their odds drop since last week. The Golden Knights have fallen from +600 to +750, occupying the fourth-shortest odds to win Lord Stanley. Vegas is undoubtedly in their series with the Oilers, meaning this could be a sneaky price to buy and capitalize on if they can create a split on the road in Games 3 and 4.

5. New Jersey Devils +800 (Last Week: +1200)

After looking lifeless for the first two games against the Carolina Hurricanes, the New Jersey Devils got on the board at home in Game 3, where they had an offensive outburst and won 8-4. New Jersey has been a very Jekyll and Hyde team in the playoffs, so the way this series started shouldn’t be a surprise after what we saw against the New York Rangers in Round 1. The Devils got back into their series and have seen their Stanley Cup odds jump from +1200 to +800.

6. Seattle Kraken +850 (Last week: +1500)

The Seattle Kraken continue to surprise people in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This team has been relentless and has the scoring depth to move toward winning a championship. They’ve stuck to their game plan, which has helped lead them to a 2-1 series over Dallas, including a 7-2 thumping in Game 3. With Seattle having a series lead over the Stars, they’ve seen their odds of winning the Stanley Cup nearly cut in half, rising from +1500 to +850.

7. Dallas Stars +900 (Last Week: +550)

It’s not the end of the world for the Dallas Stars, but they still trail the Seattle Kraken 2-1. Dallas was a sizable favorite in this series, to begin with. Still, the Kraken have proven to be once again a difficult out, much like they were in Round 1 against the Colorado Avalanche. In saying that, Dallas has another gear they can get to, and they’ll need the best from goaltender Jake Oettinger in Game 4. With the Stars trailing, they’ve seen their Stanley Cup odds drop from +550 to +900.

8. Toronto Maple Leafs +2500 (Last Week: +370)

After being the favorite one week ago to hoist the Stanley Cup, boy, have things changed. The Toronto Maple Leafs now boast the longest odds of the remaining eight teams after falling behind 3-0 in their best-of-seven series with the Florida Panthers. Toronto was the better team in the first two games of the series, but the Panthers took it to them in Game 3 and won in overtime, leading to the Maple Leafs sitting on the brink of elimination with longshot odds at +2500.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.