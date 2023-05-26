NL East Odds Update: Braves Running Away With Juiced Price by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NL East was expected to be a three-horse race, but the Atlanta Braves have parlayed a hot start into a significant lead.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Atlanta Braves are considered one of the favorites to win the 2023 World Series. They’ve gotten off to a solid start, posting a 31-19 record. With the Braves boasting a 5.5-game edge in the division, it’s hard to advise bettors to buy into their current price. Atlanta is listed at -700 to win the NL East, and that number has no value.

The New York Mets and Braves were expected to duke it out for the NL East crown, but Atlanta has a significant lead. The Braves hold a 5.5-game cushion over the Mets in the division but don’t count out New York. In 2022, the Mets got off to a stellar start, but the Braves erased a significant deficit to eventually win the division. The Mets could make a similar comeback, so there’s some value in backing their +750 odds of winning the NL East.

After making it to the World Series last season, expectations were high for the Philadelphia Phillies entering 2023. Things haven’t gone according to plan, with injuries playing a significant role. The Phillies sit four games below .500 and have a -34 run differential. With injuries to position players, scoring runs has been a problem for the Phillies. They still are in the conversation for the playoffs, but it’s hard to see them winning the division crown.

It’s been an impressive May for the Miami Marlins, who find themselves in the mix for a National League playoff spot. The Marlins sit one game below .500 and struggle to score runs. Unless they can trade for a bat, it’s hard to see them qualifying for the postseason, let alone making a comeback in the division. Their -50 run differential isn’t encouraging.

The Washington Nationals sit eight games below .500 but haven’t looked as bad as oddsmakers projected. Baby steps, right? The Nats were projected to finish last in the NL East, and their odds of +25000 reflect that. Washington is building a solid farm system, but these things take time. Patience is needed in DC.

Odds for all five NL East teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.