Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Defends Actions During Mat Ishbia Incident

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic defended his actions after being involved in a bizarre altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the second quarter of Game 4’s 129-124 loss.

Suns forward Josh Okogie crashed into the stands while trying to save a loose ball, which ended up in the hands of a courtside-sitting Ishbia. When Jokic attempted to retrieve the ball from Ishbia, it ended up a few rows back. While asking for the ball from another fan, the two-time MVP’s forearm made contact with Ishbia, who fell backward into his seat.

Jokic was given a technical foul on the play.

“[Crew chief Tony Brothers] told me I was elbowing the fan. But the fan put the hand on me first,” said Jokic, who finished with a career-high 53 points. “So I thought the league’s supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong, so we will see.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone echoed similar thoughts, saying:

“I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation. He is going to get the ball, and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be a part of the game. Just give the ball up, man.”

The question now becomes whether or not The Joker will face any potential discipline from the league ahead of Tuesday’s Game 5.

Denver and Phoenix are currently tied at two games a piece.

