Patrick Wisdom Given the Day Off as Cubs Host Marlins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs are going for the series sweep of the Miami Marlins without one of their regulars in the lineup. Manager David Ross submitted the lineup card without Patrick Wisdom, giving their usual third baseman the day off.

Wisdom has been a mainstay in a productive Cubs lineup. The former 52nd-overall selection in the draft has compiled a .587 slugging percentage on the strength of 11 home runs and 16 extra-base hits. Predictably, that’s contributed to a significant amount of run production, with Wisdom leading the team in RBI and ranking third in runs scored.

Nick Madrigal replaces Wisdom at the hot corner, batting eighth. Madrigal has appeared in 23 games for the Cubs, posting a .631 OPS and six RBI.

Chicago climbed back above .500 with wins in two straight. Still, they enter Sunday’s matinee against the Marlins as modest home underdogs. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cubs priced at -104, with the total set at 7.5.