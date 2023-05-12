How Oddsmakers View Patriots After 2023 NFL Schedule Release Let's look at where New England sits in the futures betting market by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago

The New England Patriots now know exactly what they’re staring at this season.

The NFL on Thursday released its entire 2023 regular-season schedule, offering a clear picture of the road ahead for all 32 teams, and New England’s slate could prove difficult as the Patriots look to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2022.

Let’s look at the Patriots’ futures odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon:

To win Super Bowl: +4500

To win AFC: +2500

To win AFC East: +750

To make playoffs: Yes (+235), No (-300)

Win total: Over 7.5 (-122), Under 7.5 (+100)

Clearly, oddsmakers aren’t high on the Patriots’ potential this season. And really, who could blame them? Not only did New England marginally improve its roster, at best, while facing lingering questions at quarterback, the most important position in sports. The rest of the AFC East also loaded up, to the point where oddsmakers were comfortable placing the Patriots a distant fourth in the divisional futures market.

The Buffalo Bills are the favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the AFC East at +130. They’re followed, in order, by the New York Jets (+250), Miami Dolphins (+290) and Patriots (+750). That’s an eye-opening drop-off to New England, a perennial favorite for most of Bill Belichick’s tenure, but again, it’s hard to argue with considering the on-paper talent discrepancy between everyone else in the division and the Patriots. The Bills are a wagon, the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers and the Dolphins made significant strides last season behind an explosive, weapon-laden offense.

The Patriots have the same Super Bowl odds (+4500) as the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, just behind the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks (all +4000) and just ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons (both +5500).

New England (+2500) sits just behind the Cleveland Browns (+1700) and just ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Broncos (both +3000) on the betting board for which team will win the AFC.