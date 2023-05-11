Patriots to Honor QB Tom Brady at Home Opener by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be honored by the New England Patriots at the team’s 2023 home opener, per owner Robert Kraft.

“I invited him back to be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him…it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady,” said Kraft.

The date and time of the contest will be announced Thursday night when the NFL reveals its full 2023 regular season schedule.

Kraft added that Brady is “very excited to come back and see our fans. It will be a great, great celebration.”

Brady, who announced his retirement after 23 seasons, spent 20 years in Foxboro before concluding his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 45-year-old won six of his seven Super Bowls with the Pats, a tenure that also included 17 AFC East Division titles.

Brady holds the all-time NFL record for career passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649).

