Peter DeBoer on Jamie Benn's Ejection: 'He Made a Mistake' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer defended team captain Jamie Benn after he was ejected in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

With Dallas trailing 1-0 just two minutes into the contest, Benn knocked down Vegas forward Mark Stone before cross-checking him in the back of the neck.

The 33-year-old received a five-minute major and a game misconduct, the Golden Knights scoring on the ensuing power play to build a 2-0 lead.

“Let’s put it this way: [He] made a mistake, he feels really badly about it,” said DeBoer. “I don’t think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I’m not going to pile on him. He’s been a leader here through his entire career and leads by example every day on and off the ice. [He] made a mistake.”

Benn has 11 points through 16 games this postseason. He tallied 33 goals and 78 points during the regular season, his best statistical showing in the last five years.

The Stars trail the best-of-seven series 3-0, with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Stars at -125 on the moneyline.