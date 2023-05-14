Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Date: 05/14/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|+7.5
|-110
|O 205.5
|-110
|+250
|Current
|+6.5
|-110
|201
|-110
|+215
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-7.5
|-110
|U 205.5
|-110
|-310
|Current
|-6.5
|-110
|201
|-110
|-275
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|8.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jaylen Brown
|26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|6.
|C
|Robert Williams III
|8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, May 11
|BOS
|+2.5
|210.5
|95-86
|Tue, May 09
|BOS
|+8.0
|213.5
|115-103
|Sun, May 07
|BOS
|+1.0
|213.5
|116-115
|Fri, May 05
|BOS
|+2.0
|213.5
|114-102
|Wed, May 03
|BOS
|+8.0
|216.0
|121-87
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, May 11
|PHI
|-2.5
|210.5
|95-86
|Tue, May 09
|PHI
|-8.0
|213.5
|115-103
|Sun, May 07
|PHI
|-1.0
|213.5
|116-115
|Fri, May 05
|PHI
|-2.0
|213.5
|114-102
|Wed, May 03
|PHI
|-8.0
|216.0
|121-87
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in the 2022/2023 playoffs
- 33-12 (.733) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Philadelphia 76ers
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023