Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

5 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/14
Date: 05/14/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +7.5   -110   O 205.5   -110   +250  
 Current +6.5   -110   201   -110   +215  
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -110   U 205.5   -110   -310  
 Current -6.5   -110   201   -110   -275  
Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   8.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, May 11 BOS +2.5 210.5 95-86
Tue, May 09 BOS +8.0 213.5 115-103
Sun, May 07 BOS +1.0 213.5 116-115
Fri, May 05 BOS +2.0 213.5 114-102
Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, May 11 PHI -2.5 210.5 95-86
Tue, May 09 PHI -8.0 213.5 115-103
Sun, May 07 PHI -1.0 213.5 116-115
Fri, May 05 PHI -2.0 213.5 114-102
Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in the 2022/2023 playoffs
  • 33-12 (.733) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

