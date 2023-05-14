Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/14

Date: 05/14/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open +7.5 -110 O 205.5 -110 +250 Current +6.5 -110 201 -110 +215 Boston Celtics Open -7.5 -110 U 205.5 -110 -310 Current -6.5 -110 201 -110 -275

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Lineups: 1. C Joel Embiid 33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 8.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Boston Celtics 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 4. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 5. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 6. C Robert Williams III 8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, May 11 BOS +2.5 210.5 95-86 Tue, May 09 BOS +8.0 213.5 115-103 Sun, May 07 BOS +1.0 213.5 116-115 Fri, May 05 BOS +2.0 213.5 114-102 Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, May 11 PHI -2.5 210.5 95-86 Tue, May 09 PHI -8.0 213.5 115-103 Sun, May 07 PHI -1.0 213.5 116-115 Fri, May 05 PHI -2.0 213.5 114-102 Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87