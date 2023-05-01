Phillies RF Bryce Harper Could Return on Tuesday by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday.



News: Bryce Harper is seeing the doctor Monday morning. If he's cleared, he is expected to return to the Phillies' lineup Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium — 160 days after Tommy John surgery.



Harper is 160 days removed from having Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his right elbow and far ahead of his expected return timetable. Before the season, the Phillies anticipated it would be months before Harper could rejoin the team. Upon his return, he will only fill the designated hitter position, while it could be months before he takes to the field. Harper has one appointment with his doctor before officially being cleared to return, but early reports are promising.

In 2022, Harper had 106 hits over 370 at-bats, hitting .286, with a .364 on-base percentage, 65 RBI, and 18 home runs.

The Phillies sit fourth in the National League East and four games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds

The Philadelphia Phillies are +142 on the moneyline against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.