Rays Deploy Javy Guerra as Opener in Finale vs. Yankees by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Rays are up to their usual antics as they go for the series win against the New York Yankees. Manager Kevin Cash will open Sunday’s matinee with Javy Guerra on the mound, leaving Josh Fleming to work through the bulk of the innings.

Lineup for 27-7 #Rays vs. #Yankees, with Guerra opening, Fleming slated for bulk innings pic.twitter.com/Dqx64KTwD6 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 7, 2023

Guerra has made two appearances for the Rays since being released by the Milwaukee Brewers a few weeks into the 2023 season. In total, Guerra has a 7.20 ERA, with 2.20 walks and hits per inning pitched; however, the journeyman has yet to give up a run in 1.2 innings pitched with the Rays.

Likewise, Fleming has rebounded nicely after an injury-plagued 2022. The southpaw has a 3.18 ERA, allowing 1.32 walks and hits per inning pitched, and a 5.6 K/9 rate, across 22.2 innings pitched.

The Rays are tasked with getting to AL Cy Young frontrunner Gerrit Cole, and that’s reflected in their betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has the hosts lined as +106 underdogs, with the total set at 7.5