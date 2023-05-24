RB Adrian Peterson Not Officially Retired by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Adrian Peterson, one of the all-time great running backs, has yet to close the door on his NFL career.

Speaking with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Peterson, who did not play last season, said he isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up,” said Peterson. “We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.

The 38-year-old last played in the NFL in 2021, appearing in one game for the Seattle Seahawks and three for the Tennessee Titans.

Best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson has also suited up for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions.

The future Hall of Famer currently sits fifth on the league’s all-time rushing yards list with 14,918.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.