Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler will not don a new uniform in 2023.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ekeler, who requested a trade earlier in the offseason, is expected to remain with the Chargers for at least one more year after the organization added $1.75 million in incentives to his contract.

The 28-year-old is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million contract ($15 million guaranteed) inked in 2020. A former undrafted free agent, Ekeler said in March his preference was to stay in LA, but only under the right circumstances.

“It literally has nothing to do with the relationship,” said Ekeler. “I’ve made a great relationship there. Grown there. That’s where I started. So, I want to be there, but on the right terms. Because I know, look, I can’t play forever. I think I can play for a long time just the way I play and the way I treat myself and my mentality.”

Ekeler has scored an NFL-best 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons and should again be a first-round selection in upcoming fantasy drafts.

