Ryan Feltner Hospitalized Following Incident vs. Phillies by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner appears to be on the mend following a scary incident against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Feltner soaked a come-backer off the bat of Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the second inning, getting struck in the head.

The 26-year-old lay on the ground briefly before being helped off the field. According to Thomas Harding, Feltner spent the night in the hospital for observation.

#Rockies' Feltner spends the night in a hospital after a frightening comebacker.https://t.co/TPqXWtQzaE — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 14, 2023

It’s anticipated a trip to the injured list will be required as Feltner recovers from the head injury.

Peter Lambert came on in relief of Feltner, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing no runs on just two hits. Still, the Rockies couldn’t erase the 4-0 deficit they found themselves in, losing 7-4.

The Rockies and Phillies are back in action on Sunday, with Philadelphia looking to extend its five-game winning streak and sweep the hosts.

