San Diego Awarded MLS Expansion by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego the coveted 30th team spot, as announced by commissioner Don Garber on Thursday.

The new expansion club will officially join MLS in 2025, playing home games at the 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium.

“The market speaks for itself,” said Garber. “This is a soccer hotbed, so many of our players that come from this city, we’ve had great national team games here, CONCACAF games here, enormous success with friendlies, the women’s team is doing well. We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years, arguably since the beginning of the league, ten years to get to this point.”

The ownership group will comprise of Egyptian billionaire and entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour, alongside the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, as well as San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.

A team name and crest will be revealed at a later date.

You can find the latest soccer odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.