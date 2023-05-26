San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Padres @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 67°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Padres -1.5 +121 O 9 -111 -134 Open +135 9.5 -105 -116 Current Yankees +1.5 -144 U 9 -109 +113 Open -158 9.5 -114 -102 Current

Padres Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 9.38 K/9 1. RF Fernando Tatis Jr. .258, 7 HR, 15 RBI 2. 1B Jake Cronenworth .211, 5 HR, 18 RBI 3. LF Juan Soto .262, 9 HR, 22 RBI 4. SS Xander Bogaerts .254, 7 HR, 19 RBI 5. DH Matt Carpenter .188, 4 HR, 21 RBI 6. 3B Ha-Seong Kim .237, 5 HR, 16 RBI 7. 2B Rougned Odor .221, 3 HR, 14 RBI 8. CF Trent Grisham .194, 5 HR, 14 RBI 9. C Brett Sullivan .186, 1 HR, 4 RBI Yankees Starting Pitcher: Randy VÃ¡squez: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9 1. 2B Gleyber Torres .263, 9 HR, 25 RBI 2. RF Aaron Judge .288, 14 HR, 33 RBI 3. 1B Anthony Rizzo .301, 11 HR, 30 RBI 4. 3B DJ LeMahieu .250, 5 HR, 19 RBI 5. CF Harrison Bader .263, 5 HR, 17 RBI 6. LF Jake Bauers .178, 2 HR, 4 RBI 7. SS Anthony Volpe .199, 7 HR, 20 RBI 8. DH Willie Calhoun .229, 3 HR, 9 RBI 9. C Kyle Higashioka .181, 3 HR, 11 RBI

Betting Insights:

Padres

The over hit in 7 of the San Diego Padres last 23 games on the road in 2023

Yankees

The over hit in 4 of the New York Yankees last 5 games at home in 2023

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE