San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Padres @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 67°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Padres
|-1.5
|+121
|O 9
|-111
|-134
|Open
|+135
|9.5
|-105
|-116
|Current
|Yankees
|+1.5
|-144
|U 9
|-109
|+113
|Open
|-158
|9.5
|-114
|-102
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Padres
Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 9.38 K/9
|1.
|RF
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|.258, 7 HR, 15 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Jake Cronenworth
|.211, 5 HR, 18 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Juan Soto
|.262, 9 HR, 22 RBI
|4.
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts
|.254, 7 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Matt Carpenter
|.188, 4 HR, 21 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Ha-Seong Kim
|.237, 5 HR, 16 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Rougned Odor
|.221, 3 HR, 14 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Trent Grisham
|.194, 5 HR, 14 RBI
|9.
|C
|Brett Sullivan
|.186, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Yankees
Starting Pitcher: Randy VÃ¡squez: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Gleyber Torres
|.263, 9 HR, 25 RBI
|2.
|RF
|Aaron Judge
|.288, 14 HR, 33 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo
|.301, 11 HR, 30 RBI
|4.
|3B
|DJ LeMahieu
|.250, 5 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|CF
|Harrison Bader
|.263, 5 HR, 17 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Jake Bauers
|.178, 2 HR, 4 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Anthony Volpe
|.199, 7 HR, 20 RBI
|8.
|DH
|Willie Calhoun
|.229, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|9.
|C
|Kyle Higashioka
|.181, 3 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:
Padres
- The over hit in 7 of the San Diego Padres last 23 games on the road in 2023
Yankees
- The over hit in 4 of the New York Yankees last 5 games at home in 2023
