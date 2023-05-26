San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

8 minutes ago

Padres @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 67°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres -1.5  +121  O 9  -111  -134  Open
+135  9.5  -105  -116  Current
 Yankees +1.5   -144  U 9  -109  +113  Open
 -158  9.5   -114  -102  Current
Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 1-2, 6.75 ERA, 9.38 K/9

1. RF  Fernando Tatis Jr.   .258, 7 HR, 15 RBI
2. 1B  Jake Cronenworth   .211, 5 HR, 18 RBI
3. LF  Juan Soto   .262, 9 HR, 22 RBI
4. SS  Xander Bogaerts   .254, 7 HR, 19 RBI
5. DH  Matt Carpenter   .188, 4 HR, 21 RBI
6. 3B  Ha-Seong Kim   .237, 5 HR, 16 RBI
7. 2B  Rougned Odor   .221, 3 HR, 14 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .194, 5 HR, 14 RBI
9. C  Brett Sullivan   .186, 1 HR, 4 RBI

 

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Randy VÃ¡squez: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9

1. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .263, 9 HR, 25 RBI
2. RF  Aaron Judge   .288, 14 HR, 33 RBI
3. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .301, 11 HR, 30 RBI
4. 3B  DJ LeMahieu   .250, 5 HR, 19 RBI
5. CF  Harrison Bader   .263, 5 HR, 17 RBI
6. LF  Jake Bauers   .178, 2 HR, 4 RBI
7. SS  Anthony Volpe   .199, 7 HR, 20 RBI
8. DH  Willie Calhoun   .229, 3 HR, 9 RBI
9. C  Kyle Higashioka   .181, 3 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:

Padres

  • The over hit in 7 of the San Diego Padres last 23 games on the road in 2023

Yankees

  • The over hit in 4 of the New York Yankees last 5 games at home in 2023

 

