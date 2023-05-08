Scanning Betting Board For Three Wagers Before 2023 NFL Season Will Anthony Richardson excel in his rookie season in Indianapolis? by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

Football is in the air as many teams are holding rookie minicamps, so let’s examine three bets to make right now in the NFL futures market.

Let’s start with the Offensive Rookie Of The Year.

Anthony Richardson Offensive Rookie of the Year (+650, DraftKings)

After the NFL draft, Richardson was +900 to win this award but that has changed already. Now that the Colts’ rookie minicamp is over, the rave reviews on the first-round quarterback are coming in fast and furious. Richardson displayed all the gifts that helped get him drafted No. 4 overall by Indianapolis. He had several downfield throws and was able to showcase his blazing speed and size in scramble drills all camp long. The Colts already have one of the best running games in the league with stud rusher Jonathan Taylor. With Richardson’s running ability to go alongside his dynamic arm, paired with the menial AFC South competition, he should make an immediate impact on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium.

New York Jets to miss the playoffs (+130, DraftKings)

Although this price is only +130, I still consider this a long shot because, with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, most believe the Jets will be a playoff team. I don’t. In fact, I think Rodgers would have been better off staying in Green Bay and finding a way to fix the strained relationship with the front office. The Packers have good, young talent on the defensive end and at the wide receiver position, but the narrative around this move suggests that the Jets have more. I disagree with that notion, but I think we can all agree that the Jets play in a much tougher conference. Towards the end of his era in Green Bay, Rodgers became increasingly prickly with the local media. Green Bay is ranked 38th in media market size; conversely, New York is the media capital of the world. Imagine how Rodgers will respond to criticism when the Jets lose a few games in a row. With other star AFC quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and others in the way now, let’s bet on the Jets to miss the playoffs.

New England Patriots to make the playoffs (+225, DraftKings)

While I’m fading Rodgers and the Jets, I see an opportunity for the Patriots to sneakily make some waves this season. New England lost a handful of games last season in the final moments by making critical, uncharacteristic mistakes. At this point of his storied career, I’m willing to bet on Bill Belichick to clean those up moving forward. I am also encouraged by the addition of a proven offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien. On the defensive side, New England is always formidable and this group talent wise has the potential to be elite. The Patriots will be in every game on the schedule and have a chance to steal plenty of wins as underdogs.