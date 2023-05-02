Seahawks' Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet to 'Battle' for Lead Back Duties by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Kenneth Walker III and 2023 second-rounder Zach Charbonnet would battle for the lead running back role in the team’s backfield.

Carroll praised Charbonnet’s pass-catching ability, saying:

“He’s so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling.”

Seattle’s 2022 second-round pick, Walker, enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, rushing for 1,050 yards on 228 carries and scoring nine touchdowns. However, he was not heavily involved in the passing game, tallying 27 catches while recording the tenth-lowest yards per route run among qualified running backs.

Seahawk tailbacks have always been friendly for fantasy/DFS purposes, making Walker and Charbonnet’s battle one to monitor closely.

