Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars best-of-seven series will shift back to the Lone Star State, with the Stars hosting Game 5 and the series tied at two.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars have traded victories through the first four games in this series. Will that trend continue tonight as Dallas hosts Game 5? What’s interesting to note about this series is that only one of the four games has been decided by a single goal, meaning much like the rest of the second round of the playoffs, this series has also seen its fair share of blowouts. The Stars are listed as home favorites tonight on the moneyline at -194, while the Kraken are priced at +160.

Seattle has continued to surprise people in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we’re now at the point in this series where we might see a shift in Dallas.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 5, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Kraken will do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Stars’ netminder has posted a 6-4 record, paired with a .903 save percentage, while Grubauer is sitting at 6-5 with a .909 save percentage. Oettinger hasn’t been his usual self in this series, but he did look stronger in Game 4, which we expect to continue tonight.

Dallas probably isn’t getting the respect they deserve as one of the top teams remaining in the playoffs, much like Seattle isn’t getting a lot of respect in general. The Stars have the definite ability to snap the trends we’ve seen to this point. We like for them to put up another statement performance as they did in Game 4 and again win this critical Game 5 by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Stars Puck Line -1.5 (+128)

The first four games in this series have seen nine, six, nine, and nine goals scored. Interestingly, oddsmakers expected a lower-scoring series, yet that hasn’t transpired. They’ve continued highlighting that notion with how they’ve set tonight’s over/under. The total for Game 5 is 5.5, with the over priced at -120, while the under is at -102. There’s certainly a possibility that this series slows down as it concludes, but why would we look away from the trends they’ve shown us through four games? As a result, the over is still an excellent value to consider here tonight at -120.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-120)

There’s a lot of scoring depth on both of these respective squads, but there’s also one player that’s a class above the rest, and he’s a member of the Dallas Stars. Jason Robertson has been snake bitten during this playoff run and has tallied just two goals, but it’s not for lack of chances. When you’re a goal scorer like Robertson is, it’s an excellent sign that he’s still getting opportunities and going to the high-danger areas of the ice. Robertson is one of the NHL’s premiere goal scorers, and there’s a lot of value in backing him to light the lamp tonight at +130.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+130)