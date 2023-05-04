Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Mariners @ Athletics – First Pitch: 3:37 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 60°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Mariners
|-1.5
|-123
|O 8.5
|-107
|-210
|Open
|-147
|8.5
|-111
|-250
|Current
|Athletics
|+1.5
|+102
|U 8.5
|-113
|+175
|Open
|+124
|8.5
|-110
|+205
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Mariners
Starting Pitcher: George Kirby: 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 7.04 K/9
|1.
|DH
|Julio RodrÃguez
|.231, 5 HR, 13 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Ty France
|.236, 1 HR, 15 RBI
|3.
|CF
|Jarred Kelenic
|.309, 7 HR, 15 RBI
|4.
|3B
|Eugenio SuÃ¡rez
|.237, 3 HR, 18 RBI
|5.
|C
|Cal Raleigh
|.222, 5 HR, 18 RBI
|6.
|RF
|Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez
|.210, 7 HR, 16 RBI
|7.
|SS
|J.P. Crawford
|.231, 1 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|LF
|Taylor Trammell
|.167, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|9.
|2B
|Kolten Wong
|.171, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Athletics
Starting Pitcher: Drew Rucinski: 0-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.59 K/9
|1.
|CF
|Esteury Ruiz
|.265, 0 HR, 13 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Tony Kemp
|.174, 1 HR, 8 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Brent Rooker
|.320, 9 HR, 22 RBI
|4.
|DH
|RamÃ³n Laureano
|.229, 2 HR, 4 RBI
|5.
|RF
|JJ Bleday
|.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|6.
|1B
|JesÃºs Aguilar
|.263, 5 HR, 9 RBI
|7.
|C
|Carlos PÃ©rez
|.333, 1 HR, 5 RBI
|8.
|3B
|Jace Peterson
|.205, 1 HR, 8 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Nick Allen
|.095, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Betting Insights:
Mariners
- The Seattle Mariners are 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2023
- The over hit in 2 of the Seattle Mariners last 5 games on the road in 2023
Athletics
- The Oakland Athletics are 3-14 (.176) at home as an underdog in 2023
- The over hit in 3 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games at home in 2023