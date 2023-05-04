Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Mariners @ Athletics – First Pitch: 3:37 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 60°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Mariners -1.5  -123  O 8.5  -107  -210  Open
-147  8.5  -111  -250  Current
 Athletics +1.5   +102  U 8.5  -113  +175  Open
 +124  8.5   -110  +205  Current
Projected Lineups:

Mariners

Starting Pitcher: George Kirby: 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 7.04 K/9

1. DH  Julio RodrÃ­guez   .231, 5 HR, 13 RBI
2. 1B  Ty France   .236, 1 HR, 15 RBI
3. CF  Jarred Kelenic   .309, 7 HR, 15 RBI
4. 3B  Eugenio SuÃ¡rez   .237, 3 HR, 18 RBI
5. C  Cal Raleigh   .222, 5 HR, 18 RBI
6. RF  Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez   .210, 7 HR, 16 RBI
7. SS  J.P. Crawford   .231, 1 HR, 11 RBI
8. LF  Taylor Trammell   .167, 1 HR, 4 RBI
9. 2B  Kolten Wong   .171, 0 HR, 3 RBI

 

Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Drew Rucinski: 0-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.59 K/9

1. CF  Esteury Ruiz   .265, 0 HR, 13 RBI
2. 2B  Tony Kemp   .174, 1 HR, 8 RBI
3. LF  Brent Rooker   .320, 9 HR, 22 RBI
4. DH  RamÃ³n Laureano   .229, 2 HR, 4 RBI
5. RF  JJ Bleday   .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
6. 1B  JesÃºs Aguilar   .263, 5 HR, 9 RBI
7. C  Carlos PÃ©rez   .333, 1 HR, 5 RBI
8. 3B  Jace Peterson   .205, 1 HR, 8 RBI
9. SS  Nick Allen   .095, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Betting Insights:

Mariners

  • The Seattle Mariners are 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2023
  • The over hit in 2 of the Seattle Mariners last 5 games on the road in 2023

Athletics

  • The Oakland Athletics are 3-14 (.176) at home as an underdog in 2023
  • The over hit in 3 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games at home in 2023
Thumbnail photo via Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

