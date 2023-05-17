Spurs’ Title Odds Skyrocket After Victor Wembanyama Lottery Win The Spurs saw a significant odds increase Wednesday by Keagan Stiefel 32 minutes ago

How much can one player change the trajectory of an NBA franchise?

It turns out the answer is a lot, as Victor Wembanyama isn’t even a member of the San Antonio Spurs yet but he’s still having an effect on their title odds.

Yes, you read that correctly. The team who finished with the second-worst record in the NBA at 22-60 just saw their odds increase. The reason? San Antonio was the biggest winner Tuesday night, as they took home the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, giving them the right to draft Wembanyama with the top pick in June’s draft.

That little piece of potential, and that’s all it is at this point, saw the Spurs jump from 50-to-1 to 30-to-1 to win the 2024 NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Antonio leapfrogged the Houston Rockets (50-to-1), Detroit Pistons (50-to-1) and Charlotte Hornets (40-to-1), leading to a funky odds board.

Here’s a look at the top- and bottom-five teams on DraftKings’ 2024 NBA Finals odds board:

1. Boston Celtics: +500

2. Denver Nuggets: +600

3. Milwaukee Bucks: +650

4. Phoenix Suns: +850

5. Los Angeles Lakers: +900

…

26. Orlando Magic: +15000

27. San Antonio Spurs: +30000

28. Charlotte Hornets: +40000

29. Detroit Pistons: +50000

30. Houston Rockets: +50000

The Spurs almost certainly aren’t going to win the finals next season, but history is on their side to earn greater success in 2023-24. San Antonio has won the NBA Draft Lottery on two separate occasions, using the top pick to select future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers (David Robinson in 1987; Tim Duncan in 1997).

Wembanyama is expected to be another generational player, as the 19-year-old enters the draft as the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The France big man stands at 7-foot-4, has the ability to create his shot off the dribble, shoot step-back threes and protect the rim using his 8-foot wingspan. He’s insane.

The move for bettors? Keep an eye on the Spurs’ season win totals once the 2023-24 NBA schedule comes out and smash the over.