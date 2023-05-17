Spurs Win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Land Victor Wembanyama Wemby is a Spur by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs have done it again!

In what is becoming a tradition of sorts, the Spurs have won the NBA Draft Lottery and now own the right to draft what many believe to be the best big-man prospect of his generation. In 1987, they chose David Robinson. In 1997, they chose Tim Duncan. In 2023, it will almost certainly be Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, at just 19-years old, is the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. It’s pretty obvious to see why. The France native stands at 7-foot-4, has the ability to create his shot off the dribble, shoot step-back threes and protect the rim using his 8-foot wingspan. He does some things on the basketball court that most can only imagine.

The Spurs weren’t the only ones to win in all of this, as the betting public placed 18.2% of their bets on San Antonio to win the lottery at BetMGM Sportsbook. That was second most, as some other believed in the conspiracy that the NBA would dictate who won the lottery. They didn’t, obviously.

Here’s a look at the full 2023 NBA Draft order:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

The Spurs were tied with the Pistons and Rockets for the best odds to land the top pick at 14%, followed by the Hornets (12%) and Blazers (10.5%). The Hornets, who landed the second pick, will likely take G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson at No. 2 — another well-regarded prospect.