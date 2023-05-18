Time To Buy Dan Campbell Stock With Aaron Rodgers Out Of Picture The Lions enter the season with expectations for the first time in a long time by Claudia Bellofatto 37 minutes ago

The Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets won’t only have an effect on the four-time MVP’s new squad. His NFC North departure has made the division crown much more attainable — and on the flipside — less attainable in the AFC East.

In the mind of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell — with or without Rodgers — the Lions have been in the running to take the crown. He might be proven right this season.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel have made Campbell the favorite to win Coach of the Year this season, at 10-1. That’s a bet I would make now before the odds get shorter.

Ever since appearing on “Hard Knocks,” Campbell has stolen the hearts of football fans everywhere. From saying he believes his team would be tough enough to “bite a kneecap off” to saying he would go armless if bringing a Super Bowl to Detroit required losing a limb, the fourth-year head coach has proved he is dedicated to winning.

So far, the dedication has paid off as Campbell led his team to a 9-8 season in 2022, their best record since 2017. The offense let loose, finishing top five in points per game with only the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. They not only won the most games they have in years but also covered the spread at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL at 12-5 (70.6%). They kept top teams like the Eagles, Dolphins, and Bills within a score.

Rodgers’ absence doesn’t just benefit Campbell, but also the rest of the NFC North head coaches — especially Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus who is tied with Sean Payton for the next-best odds to win the award at 12-1. The Bears may take that next step this season with improved pieces around Justin Fields, but I still give the edge to the Lions in the division.

Jets coach Robert Saleh has the fourth-best odds on FanDuel, after adding Rodgers to the roster. I believe the veteran joining the team actually hurts Saleh’s odds to win the award, though. If the Jets are a threat in the AFC, it will be the man under center who gets all the credit.

Speaking of the AFC East, in case you were wondering, Bill Belichick is tied with several coaches for the third-longest odds to take home the award at 30-1. Enticing number, but it’s long for a reason. Belichick is working with the weakest offense in the division and their odds reflect that. They have the longest odds (+750) to win the AFC East.

The main weakness for Detroit last season was its defense, despite some promising improvements down the stretch. According to the head man himself, there will be a new look this season.

“We’re already working on scheme right now,” Campbell said. “(Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) is back there cooking up all kinds of stuff, because you have the flexibility to do some things now because of what we’ve done on the backend. That alone, we’re going to be better, and we haven’t even hit the draft yet. Gets me fired up.”

While some analysts were surprised by the organization’s 2023 draft decisions, there’s no denying the resulting roster boasts a lot more defensive talent than years past.

A winning season and a playoff appearance should be more than enough for Campbell to win this award — and with an improved defense alongside another top-performing offense, the Lions should accomplish just that behind their fan-favorite coach.