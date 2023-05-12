Tom Brady in Talks to Become Limited Partner with Raiders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is in discussions to become a limited partner with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This would mark the second partnership between Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis. The 45-year-old purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces earlier this year.

Per Wickersham and Schefter, talks have been ongoing for several weeks, with Brady’s interest being “passive.”

Should the GOAT ultimately invest in the Silver and Black, the process will require approval from at least 24 NFL team owners.

Brady was in similar discussions to become a limited partner with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and 2022. However, following a six-month investigation, the NFL concluded that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross violated the anti-tampering policy, resulting in a suspension, a $1.5 million fine, and the team losing its 2023 first-round draft choice.

