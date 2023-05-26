Top 10 College Basketball Transfer Portal Commits This Past Week

The wheel keeps on turning for the college basketball transfer portal. The sport’s free agency period continues to see players bouncing from program to program, with some notable moves taking place this past week. We take a look at which top players made their commitments to their new destinations across the country.

1. Keshad Johnson – Transfer from SD State to Arizona

Johnson’s 39 games as a starter for a team that made it to the national championship finals has increased his desirability in the transfer portal. He’ll bring formidable defense, impressive athleticism, and size to the Arizona Wildcats in 2023-24.

2. Ven-Allen Lubin – Transfer from Notre Dame to Vanderbilt

Lubin, a one-time top-75 recruit, enjoyed a notable freshman season with the Irish in South Bend. Coach Mike Brey’s departure likely influenced this move, leaving a raw but promising big man available in the portal. Vanderbilt came calling, and Lubin will seek a fresh start down in the SEC next season.

3. Aziz Bandaogo – Transfer from Utah Valley to Cincinnati

Bandaogo, who has built a reputation as one of the country’s premier rim protectors and an exceptionally athletic seven-footer, was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23. After numerous Power 6 programs showed interest in his skillset, Cincinnati will be home for Bandaogo moving forward.

4. Tanner Holden – Transfer from Ohio State to Wright State

Holden performed admirably for three seasons at Wright State. However, his move to the Buckeyes was less successful, with an average of only 3.6 points per game. The versatile scorer will return to the Raiders and finish his collegiate career at his original program.

5. Jay Pal – Transfer from Campbell to San Diego State

Pal emerged as a standout performer in the Fighting Camels’ season-end stretch, averaging 17.5 points per game in the last eight matches. His superb scoring skills, aided by his 6’9″ stature, could make him the off-season steal. San Diego State is quite the jump in weight class, but Pal should be up for the task.

6. Isaac Mushila – Transfer from Texas A&M Corpus Christi to New Mexico

Mushila put on a memorable performance in this season’s NCAA Tournament, contributing 31 points across Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s First Four win and a first-round loss to Alabama. Given his impressive show against top-seeded Alabama, it shouldn’t be surprising to see him move up to the Mountain West, where he’ll suit up for New Mexico.

7. Trevin Dorius – Transfer from Utah State to Utah Valley

For those seeking a player with height, refined footwork, and a strong paint presence, Trevin Dorius is an ideal candidate. Despite averaging just 13.9 minutes per game, he offered Utah State valuable playing time last season. Dorius won’t need to travel far as he’ll bring much-needed frontcourt size to Utah Valley.

8. Femi Odukale – Transfer from Seton Hall to New Mexico State

Despite being one of the longer-traveling transfers of this offseason, we like the fit for both program and the player here. After 65 games as a starter in his initial three collegiate seasons at Power 6 programs, Odukale is poised to make a significant impact at a slightly lower level with New Mexico State.

9. Dusan Mahorcic – Transfer from North Carolina State to Duquesne

Mahorcic sets a precedent in the portal as the first player heading to his sixth school, committing to Duquesne last week. Starting his career at Lewis University, he moved to Moberly Community College in Missouri. His Division I transfer began with Illinois State, followed by a short stint in Utah, and the previous season with North Carolina State, before his upcoming transfer to Duquesne.

10. Yvan Ouedraogo – Transfer from Grand Canyon to Cal Baptist

While this move may not have sent shockwaves through the national college hoops scene, it has undoubtedly shaken up the WAC. Ouedraogo’s rare intraconference transfer aims to compensate for the departure of leading scorer Taran Armstrong as he shifts his efforts to assist the Lancers.