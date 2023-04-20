Top 30 Available Players in College Basketball's Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 22 hours ago

College basketball’s offseason is fully underway, and the transfer portal continues to grow as we head into the summer months. Some of the biggest names in the sport remain in the portal, so to help you sort through the transfer madness, we present the top 30 players available in the portal from various schools across the nation. (Note: Updated April 26)

1. Hunter Dickinson – Formerly at Michigan

Dickinson, a dominant center in college basketball, surprised many with his departure from Michigan. He recently participated in a Zoom call with Kentucky and has also attracted interest from Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland, and Villanova.

2. Tylor Perry – Formerly at North Texas

Perry, an exceptional shooter from beyond the arc, scored 41 percent of his threes last season. The grad transfer has already made a name for himself in the college basketball landscape following North Texas’s NIT Title, but he could become a household name at a bigger program next season. He will choose between Kansas State, Florida, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

3. RayJ Dennis – Formerly at Toledo

Dennis is the most complete guard currently in the transfer portal. He is the epitome of a stat sheet stuffer, averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a 48.5 percent shooter from the floor. The 2022-23 MAC Player of the Year currently has a crystal ball prediction to end up at Illinois, per On3.com

4. Jordan Dingle – Formerly at Penn

Dingle has been a 20+ PPG scorer for two consecutive seasons and is well-deserving of a spot in the top five of this list. He is a bona fide three-level scorer with smooth movement in his game, making him a joy to watch.

5. Connor Vanover – Formerly at Oral Roberts

This will be the fourth school on the windy journey that is Connor Vanover’s career, and he showed why he is one of the most unique players in the country during his lone season at Oral Roberts. At 7’5″, he was the only player in Division I last season to have 45+ made threes and 100+ blocks.

6. Grant Nelson – Formerly at North Dakota State

Due to his ability to dribble drive, shoot, and move so well with his 6’10” frame, Grant Nelson turned into a Twitter sensation throughout the 2022-23 season, with many thinking he had a realistic chance at the NBA. He’s since been invited to the NBA Combine but if he chooses to return, he’ll be an incredibly hot commodity among high-major programs this summer.

7. Jaylon Tyson – Formerly at Texas Tech

Tyson seeks his third collegiate program for his third season, having demonstrated his skills at Texas Tech. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc and was one of five players averaging double-digit points per game for the Red Raiders in 2022-23.

8. Jaden Bradley – Formerly at Alabama

Ex-five-star high school recruit Jaden Bradley displayed glimpses of his potential last season with the Crimson Tide. He has already visited NC State and Memphis and could significantly develop his game in 2023-24.

9. Matthew Cleveland – Formerly at Florida State

A five-star recruit out of high school, Cleveland hasn’t necessarily seen the level of team success he was hoping for when he committed to Florida State. He’s one of the nation’s least-appreciated talents at a Power 6 program, given the lack of national attention the Seminoles have seen since he arrived on campus. He’ll be a hot commodity throughout his transfer process.

10. Tyrin Lawrence – Formerly at Vanderbilt

Lawrence leaped from reserve to second-leading scorer in his junior season at Vanderbilt, converting over 50 percent of his field goals, an impressive feat for a guard. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining and will be highly sought after by high-major head coaches.

11. Joseph Girard – Formerly at Syracuse

Girard is one of four departures from Syracuse following the retirement of head coach Jim Boeheim. The grad transfer is a 36 percent three-point shooter capable of being on-ball out of the backcourt but can struggle with finishing in the paint due to his 6’1″ frame. Girard is down to Clemons and LSU as his final two options.

12. Olivier Nkamhoua – Formerly at Tennessee

Like Hart, Nkamhoua completed his commitment with the Volunteers, transitioning from a backup in his first two seasons to a dependable starter later. He is a versatile forward who can adapt to virtually any system and achieve success.

13. Moussa Cisse – Formerly at Oklahoma State

Cisse is a remarkable big man on the court, excelling in rebounding and shot-blocking at some of the highest rates nationwide. This makes him a desirable asset for teams seeking an immediate frontcourt boost.

14. DJ Rodman – Formerly at Washington State

Son of Dennis Rodman, DJ plays a contrasting style from his father’s playing days. He developed into a spot-up shooter for the Cougars in 2022-23, knocking down 38.1 percent of his triples while snagging 5.8 rebounds per contest. His transfer comes as a surprise after four years in Pullman, but he should see some strong interest nationwide for his talents.

15. Ques Glover – Formerly at Samford Injuries hindered Glover’s performance in 2022-23, but those familiar with his game know he deserves a chance at a high-major program when fully healthy. A recent visit to BYU seems to have the Cougars as the favorites to land Glover this offseason.

16. David Jones – Formerly at St. John’s

Jones has proven to be a prolific scorer in the Big East, succeeding with both DePaul and St. John’s. While his shooting splits may not be outstanding, he can quickly rack up points and rebound at a respectable rate. He may stay if new head coach Rick Pitino decides to keep him on the team.

17. Tre White – Formerly at USC

White showed promise as a lengthy guard at USC as a highly-touted recruit from Dallas, Texas. He’ll need to improve on his three-point shooting to take his game to another level, but he’s an athletic wing that could be a solid starter for virtually any program in the nation.

18. Daimion Collins – Formerly at Kentucky

Sometimes players just need a fresh start, and we just see too much talent in Damion Collins to keep him off this list despite an underwhelming start to his collegiate career. Although he averaged just 7.7 minutes per game in two seasons with the Wildcats, Collins is a former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American that poses freak athleticism and is capable of being a high-level player. A change of scenery could unlock his potential in 2023-24.

19. Alexis Yetna – Formerly at Seton Hall

Alexis Yetna missed last season with a knee injury, allowing him another shot at the portal this year. He will be 25 years old by the time next season starts, making him one of the oldest players in Division I basketball. He’s off to his third school and will provide a rebounding machine to whichever team scoops him out of the portal.

20. Eli Lawrence – Formerly at Middle Tennessee

Lawrence was a stud in a league full of them for Middle Tennessee in Conference USA, helping lead the program to some impressive wins over Hofstra, Montana State, UAB, and Florida Atlantic. With 120 games of Division I experience and a game that is constantly improving, Lawrence could give a national title contender a substantial boost off the bench.

21. RayQuawndis Mitchell – Formerly at UMKC

Curbelo is a talented player, but his antics have seen his stock decline since he left Illinois after a disappointing sophomore campaign. He still has the goods to be a solid backcourt addition, but putting up with him in the locker room could be challenging for his next college.

22. R.J. Luis – Formerly at UMass

Luis showed off his scoring repertoire in his freshman season at UMass, earning himself a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. At 6’7″, he’s got great size and is a matchup nightmare with his ability to knock down three-pointers at a decent clip.

23. Noah Thomasson – Formerly at Niagara

Thomasson terrorized the MAAC with his 19.5 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from deep. He’s an elite scorer that will surely see plenty of interest among teams within better conferences as he climbs the college basketball ranks.

24. Keshad Johnson – Formerly at San Diego State

Johnson started 39 games for a national championship finalist team, immediately making him a hot commodity in the portal purely based on his experience. He’s a stout defender with athleticism and size that could make him a valuable piece off the bench for a major program.

25. Isaac Jones – Formerly at Idaho

By way of Wenatchee Valley Community College in Washington, Jones exploded onto the Big Sky scene last year and took home the league’s Newcomer of the Year award in runaway fashion. We’ll see if his size can translate to his next league, but his efficiency numbers are impressive no matter where he was playing.

26. Keonte Kennedy – Formerly at Memphis

Kennedy starred at UTEP before heading to Memphis and proving he could play in a better conference as a key contributor to a fun Tigers team. That should bode well for his recruitment as he seeks his fourth school in his collegiate career.

27. Ven-Allen Lubin – Formerly at Notre Dame

Lubin, a former top-75 recruit, had a solid freshman campaign in South Bend with the Irish. The departure of head coach Mike Brey likely played into this decision, which leaves a raw big man with plenty of potential in the portal.

28. Aziz Bandaogo – Formerly at Utah Valley

Bandaogo is one of the top rim protectors in the country and boasts impressive athleticism for a seven-footer. He took home WAC Defensive Player of the Year in the WAC and is reportedly receiving plenty of attention from Power 6 programs since entering the portal.

29. Ali Ali – Formerly at Butler

Ali Ali’s up-transfer from Akron to Butler last season didn’t quite go as planned, but nasal surgery kept him off the court and sometimes seemed to hinder his play. He’s a talented stretch big with proven range, knocking down 41 percent of his threes two seasons ago.

30. Elijah Hawkins – Formerly at Howard

It may seem like Elijah Hawkins didn’t improve much between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Howard after going from 13.0 to 12.9 points per game. Still, the Washington D.C. native truly stepped forward with his efficiency. He dropped his field goal attempts from 11.5 to 9.0 while becoming a flame thrower from beyond the arc, shooting 46.6 percent from three in 2022-23.