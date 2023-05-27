Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Blue Jays @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 77°

The Minnesota Twins are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in what is shaping up to be a thrilling game. Let’s preview some key factors, players, and stats that will likely make a significant impact.

The Twins (-115) seem to have an edge in this match-up, thanks to their potential to become predominantly left-handed at the drop of a hat. They’ve got Edouard Julien leading off, followed by heavy hitters like Alex Kirilloff, Matt Wallner, Kyle Garlick, and, of course, the powerhouse that is Joey Gallo. These southpaw sluggers could be a nightmare for the Blue Jays’ Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt is a ground ball pitcher, and, as we know, ground ballers can struggle with platoon splits. They can also have a tough time when they go up against heavy fly ball-hitting teams – which is undoubtedly what the Twins are. The prospect of four or five left-handed batters in the Twins lineup against Bassitt might be a tough challenge for the right-handed pitcher.

Now, let’s talk about the Blue Jays. They’re a team that generally performs better against left-handed starting pitching. However, they don’t often get the chance to face left-handed starters, which can be a point of frustration. Compounding this issue are the subpar performances this season from basically the entire lineup aside from Matt Chapman, according to his ZiPS projection.

ZiPS, for those who don’t know, is a system of sabermetrics used to predict a player’s future performance based on past performance.

The Twins vs. Blue Jays match-up is shaping up to be a dynamic clash of strengths and weaknesses. The left-handed prowess of the Twins against the ground ball pitching of the Blue Jays. Toronto’s struggles against right-handers and the Twins’ fly ball-hitting approach. Will Minnesota’s left-handed heavy lineup triumph over Bassitt? Will the Blue Jays’ batters step up to the plate and outperform their predictions?