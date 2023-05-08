Transfer Portal Profiles: Ace Baldwin, Penn State by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

VCU’s loss will be Penn State’s gain as rising senior guard Ace Baldwin is off to Happy Valley for next season. The dynamic guard who finished second in the Atlantic 10 in assists per game in 2022-23 will fill in at the point guard position.

This edition of Transfer Portal Profiles discusses Ace Baldwin’s game and his fit at Penn State.

Career at VCU

Baldwin burst onto the scene in his sophomore season, being the leading force for the Rams during an impressive season in the Atlantic 10. He led the team to an NCAA Tournament berth, where they put up a dogfight against Saint Mary’s. After three seasons with VCU, he’ll transfer to Penn State and should start in the backcourt.

Scouting Report

Baldwin isn’t the most efficient scorer, shooting 42.1 percent from the floor in his junior season. He is a dynamic playmaker and a constant pest on the defensive end, ranking top 50 in assist and steal rate nationally in 2022-23 per KenPom.com. The southpaw jumps out of the gym with athleticism but is incredibly composed with the ball in his hands and possesses outstanding balance when driving the lane, always keeping his head up.

The Fit at Penn State

If Penn State continues to operate with an extreme three-pointer-centric spacing scheme, Baldwin could have a field day with dribble drives. His quickness and ability to get into the lane could free up outside shooters and help him reach his true playmaking potential. If knockdown shooters surround him, the Nittany Lions could be a pesky opponent within the Big Ten in 2023-24.

