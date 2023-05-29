Transfer Portal Profiles: Brandon Newman, Western Kentucky by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Diminishing roles can often lead to players entering the transfer portal, as is the case for former Purdue guard Brandon Newman. The junior will transition from the Big Ten to Conference USA this offseason to play for Western Kentucky in the 2023-24 season.

This edition of Transfer Portal Profiles discusses Newman’s game and the fit at Western Kentucky.

Career at Purdue

After a promising freshman season at Purdue, Brandon Newman started to slip through the cracks of the team’s rotation over the last two seasons. After seeing 23 starts in 2020-21, he saw just seven in his sophomore and junior campaigns as the Boilermakers continued to bring in talent via high school recruits and the portal. It’s likely the reason for his departure from West Lafayette, as he’ll find more tread at his new destination.

Scouting Report

Newman is good but not great in most aspects of his game. His inability as a shooter at a program that prides itself on offensive efficiency undoubtedly led to his demise within the team’s rotation, but his athleticism cannot go unnoticed. He ranked in the 96th percentile of points per play in transition in 2022-23 with a solid ability to make the right play and finish at the rim when necessary.

Newman’s perimeter defense is as elite as it gets, and it left many Boilermaker fans to wonder why he struggled to find a solidified spot within the rotation. His lateral quickness helped keep him in front of the ball on the perimeter and proved to be the focal point of his game in 2022-23.

The Fit at Western Kentucky

We are a fan of the drop in weight class for a player like Newman. He should see more success at the mid-major level, and joining newly-appointed head coach Steve Lutz at Western Kentucky is a great choice. With two years of eligibility left, he could rise to stardom within Conference USA and help lead the Hilltoppers to much-needed success. Lutz also prides himself on operating an uptempo offense, which will benefit Newman’s transition success.

