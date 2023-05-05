Transfer Portal Profiles: Graham Ike, Gonzaga by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

When it felt like it would be a down year for Gonzaga, the Bulldogs reloaded through the portal and are back in the thick of next season’s national title contenders. Former Wyoming forward Graham Ike will be in Spokane next season and look to fill the shoes of program legend Drew Timme as he moves on to the next level.

We discuss Ike’s game and his fit with the Bulldogs in this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles.

Career at Wyoming

Despite missing the first two months of his freshman campaign at Wyoming, Ike immediately made an impact with the Pokes. He scored 18 points in his second-ever collegiate game in just 22 minutes, going 12-of-14 from the floor for 32 points in their opening-round matchup in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. A star was born in Laramie, and he turned things up a notch in 2021-22. Ike would average nearly 20 PPG and 10 RPG in his sophomore season and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. Entering last season as the conference’s preseason Player of the Year, Ike suffered a lower leg injury that kept him sidelined for the entire season.

Scouting Report

Ike has a similar skillset and size as Timme but is more physical. The best description for Ike is that he’s a bowling ball down low, bullying his way toward the basket in the post. He draws contact at one of the highest rates in the nation while battling for every rebound possible. Ike has a significant post presence and draws a ton of attention on the low block, helping free up nearby shooters and space the court.

The Fit at Gonzaga

The departure of Timme meant the Bulldogs needed to address a gaping hole in their frontcourt, and Ike will do that. Head coach Mark Few prides his teams on having an elite point guard and an elite center, and Ike can help provide the latter in Spokane next season.

