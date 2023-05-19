Transfer Portal Profiles: Jaden Bradley, Arizona by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tommy Lloyd experience will enter its third season and has already landed a big-time backcourt transfer for the 2023-24 season. Former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley will play for the Arizona Wildcats next season and looks to bring them to their second Pac-12 regular-season title in three seasons.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley’s game and his fit at Arizona.

Career at Alabama

Bradley was a rotational piece on an incredibly talented Alabama team. The four-star recruit showed plenty of flashes throughout the season, showing off his playmaking ability and impressive knack for scoring at the rim. He was never quite able to lock down a full-time spot as a main backcourt option for the Crimson Tide during his freshman year, while his minutes dwindled quite a bit heading into the postseason.

Scouting Report

Bradley’s strengths show through his passing ability and balance when he gets in the lane. He thrives at finishing through contact at the rim, forcing the defense to collapse on his dribble drives. Thus, he can easily find open teammates under the hoop or along the perimeter. Bradley’s game finds its limits in his decision-making. His shot selection could use some work, shooting just 39.2 percent from the floor and often losing composure on attacks at the rim. This has also leaked into his passing choices after leading the Crimson Tide in turnover percentage in 2022-23. The talent and skill are there, but Bradley must clean up his split-second decision-making to take that next step as a collegiate player.

The Fit at Arizona

Geography aside, Bradley picked a comparable landing spot that should make his transition fairly seamless. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Alabama head coach Nate Oats love to push the pace, meaning Bradley should fit in with the team’s tempo. His role with the team will come down to whether he can continue improving how he handles the fast-paced offense. If the game slows down for the Florida native, he could quickly become one of the better players in Tucson next season.

