Transfer Portal Profiles: Kadin Shedrick, Texas

It’s been a significant offseason for Texas in the transfer portal. Part of that includes landing former Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick as a grad transfer to lead the way for what will be a younger team in 2023-24.

We discuss Shedrick’s game and his fit at Texas in this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles.

Career at Virginia

Shedrick’s stats from his four seasons at Virginia aren’t overwhelming, but his efficiency numbers prove he’s a special player. Last season, he averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per 40 minutes in 2022-23. Mostly coming off the bench for head coach Tony Bennett across three seasons, Shedrick provided stability, high percentage, and reliable decision-making no matter the circumstance. His decision to transfer comes after a diminished role with the team towards the end of last season, which included seeing single-digit minutes in six of their final 11 regular-season games.

Scouting Report

On top of his aforementioned elite efficiency, Shedrick is a stud defender. He has stellar shot-blocking instincts and solid footwork for a player his size. His length aids him at both ends of the court and has helped him achieve his 63.4 percent career shooting rate. He also continues to steadily improve as a free-throw shooter. The big man went from just 66.7 percent from the line in his freshman season to 79.7 percent in his junior year.

The Fit at Texas

There’s no denying that the Longhorns lost a lot from last season’s Elite Eight run, but the addition of Shedrick and a few other key pieces through the portal proves that they are looking to reload rather than rebuild. Shedrick is a plug-and-play frontcourt starter who will bring work ethic, intensity, and talent to wow the Texas faithful.

