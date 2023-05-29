Transfer Portal Profiles: Olivier Nkamhoua, Formerly at Tennessee by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

One player remains uncommitted on our top 30 players from the transfer portal this offseason. Former Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua has yet to pick his next program, but he’ll surely bring plenty of talent to wherever he ends up.

This edition of Transfer Portal Profiles discusses Nkamhoua’s game and some potential suitors for him through the portal.

Career at Tennessee

Nkamhoua did it the conventional way through his four seasons at Tennessee. The Finland native saw less than ten minutes per game across 54 appearances in his first two seasons in Knoxville and finally burst onto the scene in his junior year. He stepped into a starting role and scored 8.6 points per game on 49.7/44.8/72.2 shooting splits. An even more significant role awaited Nkamhoua in his senior season, where he poured in 10.8 points per contest, including a 27-point outburst in their second-round victory over Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Scouting Report

Nkamhoua is one of those players who will not blow you away in any particular facet of the game but has an unteachable feel and understanding of the game. His post-up play, vision, and defensive prowess are all top-notch, as he impacts the game in many ways that go unnoticed. He is a coach’s best friend within the starting lineup as a patient big man that constantly makes the right play. And at 6’8″, his ability to consistently knock down a perimeter jumper makes him a threat wherever he is on the offensive end.

Potential Suitors

The former Volunteer has visits lined up with West Virginia and Michigan in the coming days after going dark in the portal for over a month. Following graduation, it seems Nkamhoua’s focus has shifted towards the future of his collegiate basketball career, and where he wants to spend his final season in Division I. We’ll likely get a decision in the coming weeks. It’ll be worth tracking how those visits go as he gets closer to a decision.

