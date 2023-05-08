Transfer Portal Profiles: Tylor Perry, Kansas State by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

One of the best shooters you have likely never heard of is still in the portal, with an announcement to come next week on his next destination. North Texas’s Tylor Perry will be one of the most impactful transfers of this college basketball offseason.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss Perry’s game and his fit with Kansas State heading into next season.

Career at North Texas

Perry has an incredible story that starts before his time at North Texas. He started his collegiate career at Coffeyville Community College. He spent two seasons there and led the program to a 2021 NJCAA National Title, shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc on the season. The Oklahoma native transferred to North Texas, where he had an immediate impact. Perry led the team in scoring over the past two seasons and showed lights-out shooting, averaging a scorching 41.3 percent on triples during that span.

Scouting Report

Perry is arguably the best shooter currently in the transfer portal. It’s one thing for a catch-and-shoot guard to knock down threes at the rate he has, but he’s making a high percentage of his threes off the dribble. He is more than capable as a catch-and-shoot option, but his ability to create his own shot is unmatched nationwide. The fun also begins the second Perry crosses half-court. He knocked down 20 threes from 25 feet or further in 2022-23, a luxury that can stretch opposing defenses.

The Fit at Kansas State

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang showed the nation what he could do with an elite backcourt during the team’s Elite Eight run in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Perry would fill the shoes of March Madness star Markquis Nowell, and Perry is a more capable shooter. He likely won’t create for others as well as Nowell, but if Tang can generate open looks, Perry could be a legitimate scoring threat within the Big 12.

