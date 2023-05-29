Twins Activate SS/3B Royce Lewis, Will Make 2023 Debut Monday vs. Astros by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins have activated shortstop/third baseman Royce Lewis from the 60-day injured list, and he will make his 2023 debut Monday against the Houston Astros.

Lewis’s return comes exactly a year after he re-tore the ACL in his right knee last season.

The 23-year-old is expected to take over as Minnesota’s starting third baseman and could also see time at shortstop.

“I think this is a culmination of a lot of hard work from Royce,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. “I’m excited to see Royce back out on the field. He can jolt you with enthusiasm and all of the exciting things that he can do, but he’s a good young player, and he’s had a long road to get back to this point.”

A former number one overall pick and Minnesota’s No. 2 ranked prospect, Lewis made his MLB debut last season, appearing in 12 games while slashing .300/.317/.550 with two home runs.

The California native profiles as a potential five-category fantasy contributor and should be added where available.

