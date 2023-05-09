UEFA Champions League: A.C. Milan vs. Inter Milan by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Few things are more enticing than a good old-fashioned derby between two fierce rivals. Even fewer live up to the Derby della Madonnina. On Wednesday, football fans will be treated to a spicy first-leg fixture between the historic Milan clubs. A trip to Istanbul for the Champions League Finals is on the line.

It’s easy for young footy fans to forget just how dominant A.C. Milan has been in European competitions. They have won seven CL titles – suitable for the second most of any other European club.

The Rossoneri have reached the semifinal in this competition for the first time since 2007. They did so by upsetting Napoli by a score of 2-1 over two quarterfinal legs, looking dominant defensively. A.C. Milan held Napoli to just ten shots on goal over the two legs.

Inter Milan has won the Champions League three times. This is the eighth time they have reached the semifinals. The club punched their ticket by discarding Benfica by a 5-3 aggregate score.

The sides have played four times in the history of the CL, with two ending in a draw and two matches being won by A.C. Milan. However, Inter has had the Rossoneri’s number this season. They have won two of their three meetings – including a 3-0 thrashing in the Supercoppa Italiana Final, and have held the Rossoneri scoreless for two straight games.

A.C. Milan has been inconsistent lately, with only four wins in their last ten matches. Rafael LeÃ£o has been a standout for the club this season, leading the team in goals (12) and assists (8). Unfortunately, he picked up an injury over the weekend against Lazio and is doubtful for Wednesday. If LeÃ£o misses the match, expect Alexis Saelemaekers to take his place.

Inter Milan sits on the other end of the spectrum and has been dominant recently. They have won five in a row and are undefeated in their last ten. The pairing of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez has been showing signs of life, combining for eight goals in the previous five matches.

Inter Milan heads into this match missing Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens due to injuries.

Inter Milan Moneyline (+145): I’m backing Inter Milan to continue their fine form and stick it to their cross-town rivals. Take Inter Milan ML at +145. Inter Milan has the upper hand in the Derby della Madonnina of late by winning two in a row while conceding zero goals. The team is playing its best football and has only lost five of their last 30 matches.

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer (+200) / 2+ SOG (+130): Lautaro Martinez has been a menace, scoring five goals in his last five matches. Furthermore, he’s scored three times over the previous five meetings versus A.C. The odds for the Argentinian to find the back of the net are too good to pass up. Also, take him to record 2+ shots on goal, as the striker has hit that prop in all three matches against the Rossoneri this season.