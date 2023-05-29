UEFA Europa League Final: Sevilla FC vs. A.S. Roma by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

On Wednesday, May 31, football fans from around the globe will turn their eyes to the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where Sevilla FC and A.S. Roma will battle for the historic UEFA Europa League trophy.Sevilla FC vs. A.S. Roma Game Odds on FanDuel

Sevilla FC Moneyline (+180) | Draw (+185) | A.S. Roma Moneyline (+185)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (+160) | Under 2.5 (-198)

Sevilla are the kings of the Europa League. The club has won the competition a record six times, three more than anyone else, and won three in a row from 2013-2015. Amazingly, Sevilla is undefeated in the final, going six-for-six.

Los Nervionenses find themselves in this year’s final by upsetting Juventus 3-2 over two thrilling semi-final legs. They were the better team, outshooting their opponents by 13 attempts over both matches.

On the other hand, Roma has never won the Europa League. This is the club’s second time reaching the final, with their only other appearance coming in 1991. Still, this squad is essentially the same as the team that triumphed in the Conference League a year ago. Furthermore, they are led by Jose Mourinho (The Special One), undefeated in European Finals. He is looking to become the first manager to win this competition with three different clubs.

I Giallorossi reached this year’s final by squeaking past Bayer Leverkusen with a 1-0 scoreline over two legs. In a classic Mourinho performance, Roma was outshot by 19 attempts but still pulled off the win.

The two sides have only played each other once, with Sevilla winning 2-0 in 2019.

Location: Puskas Arena | Budapest, Hungary

Date: May 31, 2023 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Sevilla started the season in terrible form, and many were concerned about the team battling relegation. However, they reversed their fortunes with the appointment of Jose Luis Mendilibar as manager in February. Since then, they have only lost one match in all competitions and have been a top-four club in Spain. Unfortunately, they still sit eighth in La Liga, and their only chance of qualifying for Europe next season rides on Wednesday’s final. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been a standout for the club, leading with 18 goals scored in all competitions. Sevilla is relatively healthy heading into the final but will miss Marcos Acuna due to suspension.

Roma has also struggled in the league this season, sitting sixth in Serie A. They have just two wins over their last ten matches, both coming in the Europa League. Paulo Dybala leads the team with 15 goals in all competitions but will be on the bench for the final due to a leg injury. Other than Dybala, Roma is fully healthy heading into Wednesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri (SEV)

Ivan Rakitic (SEV)

Erik Lamela (SEV)

Pape Gueye (SEV)

Tammy Abraham (ROM)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (ROM)

Stephan El Shaarawy (ROM)

Chris Smalling (ROM)

Sevilla FC (-112) | A.S. Roma (-104)

A.S. Roma To Lift The Cup (-104)

I’m backing Jose Mourinho to continue his 100% record in European Finals and upset the kings of the Europa League. The Special One lives for these types of one-off games and has completely instilled his defensive philosophy into his side. Roma has recorded clean sheets against Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad, and RB Salzburg in Europe this season and should similarly stifle Sevilla’s free-flowing attack. Furthermore, this same Roma side won last year’s UEFA Conference League Final 1-0 and knows how to squeak out results.

Stephan El Shaarawy Anytime Goalscorer (+440)

If someone is going to score for Roma, it’s going to be the man in form. Take Stephan El Shaarawy as an anytime goalscorer at +440. The Italian has found his form at the right time, scoring in three straight appearances. He is tied for second in goals for Roma this season (9) and is only behind Dybala in goals per 90 with a 0.40 goals rate. The 30-year-old should be in line to start on the left wing as he was subbed off at halftime in last weekend’s game to ensure he would be fit for Wednesday’s final.