Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights enter Game 4 of the Western Conference Final with a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Florida Panthers have already advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes, and now the Vegas Golden Knights can punch their ticket with a sweep of the Stars. This series had been relatively close, with the first two games decided by one goal. Game 3 was a different story as the Golden Knights invaded the American Airlines Center and thumped the Stars 4-0. Vegas has a solid two-way team that presents a challenge for their opponents.

Even though the Golden Knights hold a 3-0 stranglehold on the Stars, Dallas is listed as a favorite for Game 4 on the moneyline at -115, while the Golden Knights are at -104.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 3, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Golden Knights will counter with Adin Hill. The Stars’ netminder has an 8-8 record with a .895 save percentage, while Hill is 6-1 with a .940 save percentage. Oettinger has the better track record, but Hill has performed admirably in goal for the Golden Knights and is even considered a Conn Smythe contender.

After their dismal Game 3 performance on home ice, it’s difficult imagining Dallas reacting positively with their season on the line in Game 4. Vegas is a veteran team and have been in this situation before, so we trust them not to give Dallas any hope in this matchup. As a result, back Vegas’ moneyline and the sweep.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-104)

The Stars and Golden Knights faced off three times during the regular season, combining to score four, five, and three goals. In the first three games of this series, they’ve scored seven, five, and four goals. The total for Game 4 is 5.5, with the over coming in at -105 and the under at -115. Only one of their six matchups has gone over the total this season. With how Vegas is playing defensively, it’s difficult imagining that changing tonight. With that, target the under 5.5 at -115 for Game 4.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-115)

There are a lot of solid offensive players in this series, but the Golden Knights’ defense has largely taken the focus away from those threats. However, Jonathan Marchessault has had no problem tallying points for Vegas, making him an intriguing option tonight. The small winger leads the Knights with five goals and four assists over their last five games. Marchessault has the scoring touch to make a difference, and there’s value in backing him to record a point at -136.

Best Prop: Jonathan Marchessault to Record Over 0.5 Points (-136)