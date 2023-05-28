Victor Wembanyama: Buy or Sell for NBA Rookie of the Year

The conversation around Victor Wembanyama’s run for NBA Rookie of the Year is heating up. While the hype for this young player is mounting, the need for caution should not be dismissed.

Indeed, it’s a bold call to say that Wembanyama is a lock for the 2023-24 NBA ROY. This statement reflects the high expectations the public has for this young player. But should we buy or sell this?

To start, let’s acknowledge the talent the French phenom possesses. He’s a player with a promising future who’s likely to don a San Antonio Spurs jersey, and no one’s even pretending otherwise. But we should remember that the NBA is not just about raw talent; it’s about resilience, adaptability, and, crucially, staying healthy.

At the ripe age of 19, health is indeed a concern for a guy that is 7’5″, however unfair it might seem. A player’s health status is always pivotal in their NBA journey, and Wembanyama is no exception.

Now, with odds at -230, that’s a steep price to pay for a player yet to prove himself on the NBA court. Not to mention, we haven’t yet seen where the other players will land. Currently, the field is wide open, and betting on the future Spur this early might not be the most strategic move.

Take Chet Holmgren, one of many players part of the field side of this bet (+172). The Oklahoma City Thunder prospect was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a favorite to win last year’s award. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury and is expected to return in the 2023-24 season. Holmgren might be considered a dark horse in the race, but he has potential. This example illustrates why laying down bets a year out can be risky.

So, while there’s plenty of hype and hope surrounding Wembanyama, the smart money is on adopting a wait-and-see approach. When considering futures betting in the NBA, it’s crucial to remember that a lot can change between now and the start of the 2023-24 season. So, the verdict? It’s a sell on Wembanyama â€“ at least for now.