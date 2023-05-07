Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Remains Out of Jays Lineup vs. Pirates by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Toronto Blue Jays will have to close out their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates without one of their best bats in the lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is absent from the lineup for the second straight game as he continues to resolve a lingering wrist injury.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the lineup again today as he deals with a left wrist issue.



Story from last night in Pittsburgh:https://t.co/hbS9dFKlWw — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 7, 2023

As expected, Vladdy Jr. has been an integral part of the Blue Jays lineup this season. The former AL MVP runner-up ranks second on the team with a .919 OPS while tied for the lead in runs scored and home runs. Of course, his performances haven’t come at the expense of RBI, as Guerrero Jr. sits second on the Jays with 21.

Brandon Belt is tasked with filling the void at first in Sunday’s series finale and is batting fifth. Additionally, Daulton Varsho has been moved up the order to offset the loss of power.

Toronto can close out their inter-league sweep with a win at PNC Park. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors lined as -130 chalk, with the total set at 9.