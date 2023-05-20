Vladimir Guerrero Returned to Starting Lineup Friday for Blue Jays by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Vladimir Guerrero returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Here?s how #Bluejays will line it up in their first meeting with Baltimore this season.



In other news, Mitch White?s rehab has been paused (shoulder fatigue). The 30-day clock resets when he unpauses. pic.twitter.com/txyPHaY6oq — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 19, 2023

Guerrero had missed the past two starts after suffering a knee injury during the game versus the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He was able to pinch-hit Thursday and hit a sacrifice fly. Guerrero sustained the injury on what looked like a nothing play when he came in from first base to catch a bunt that was popped up. He immediately started limping but could stay in the game but left an inning or so later. An MRI performed after the contest didn’t show any damage. Guerrero went 1-4 as the Blue Jays lost 6-2 to the Baltimore Orioles yesterday.

On Saturday, the Jays will roll out Alex Manoah, and he will be up against another struggling right-hander in, Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles. The Jays are +122 (-1.5) on the run line and -158 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-122), and under (+100).