West Virginia HC Bob Huggins Suspended, $1 Million Salary Reduction for Homophobic Slur

ESPN.com reports West Virginia basketball head coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a $1 million salary reduction and a significant suspension following homophobic remarks made during a radio interview on Monday. Huggins will also be required to complete sensitivity training.

The 69-year-old will see his salary fall from $4.2 million to $3.2 million, one of the most significant reductions in college sports.

Huggins’s remarks stemmed from a conversation about his time at Cincinnati and the Bearcats’ rival with Xavier.

The Morgantown native issued an apology shortly after, saying:

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati, and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Huggins has spent the past 16 years as West Virginia’s head man, compiling a 345-203 (.630) record.

