Western Conference Finals MVP – Popular Parlays – Jokic, LeBron Stand Out by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Denver Nuggets have taken a convincing 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. Is there value in this series?

Below, we’ll dive into some popular parlays involving the Western Conference Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Finals MVP, and DEN wins the series 4-1 (+220)

This has the shortest odds of any parlay at +220. With Denver firing on all cylinders, coming from behind in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead, can they make quick work of the veteran Los Angeles Lakers? That doesn’t seem likely, considering how competitive the first two games were. As a result, this is a parlay that we’d fade.

Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Finals MVP, and DEN wins the series 4-2 (+500)

With the Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead at home, they only need two more wins to advance to the NBA Finals. It’s hard to see the Lakers go down without a fight, especially after defeating Memphis and Golden State. LA should have an answer for Denver on their home court to help prolong the series. Still, don’t be surprised if Denver closes this series out in six games, so there is value at +500 here.

Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Finals MVP, and DEN wins the series 4-3 (+400)

The Nuggets beating the Lakers in seven games, with Nikola Jokic winning WCF MVP is listed at +400. Denver remains undefeated on home court in the postseason, and if this series does reach a decisive Game 7, the value will reside with Denver. Do the Lakers have enough left to make this a long series? If you believe they do, there’s value at this price.

LeBron James wins Western Conference Finals MVP, and LAL wins the series 4-3 (+1300)

When the stakes are at an all-time high, is there anyone you’d rather than LeBron James? The Nuggets have demonstrated why they’re the top seed in the Western Conference, but the Lakers have the pedigree to win a Game 7. There’s a reason this is a long shot at +1300, but there’s some value present.

Jamal Murray wins Western Conference Finals MVP, and DEN wins the series 4-2 or 4-3 (+2000)

Jamal Murray has been dynamite for the Nuggets, starting the Western Conference Finals with 31 and 37-point outings. If Murray averages over 30 points in the series, you can argue that this is a price to back at +2000.