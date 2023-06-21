2023 NBA Draft: 3 Most Intriguing Teams to Watch by SportsGrid 7 hours ago

We’re just a day away from one of the most anticipated drafts in NBA history. While the 2023 edition is loaded with high-end talent, adding to this year’s intrigue are the unique circumstances some organizations find themselves in.

To that end, here are three teams that could potentially shake up the draft board come Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets

Current Selection: No. 2

The Hornets appear torn between G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller, having brought both players back for second visits and workouts. Miller would appear to be the more natural fit alongside the face of the franchise LaMelo Ball. Still, Henderson had an excellent first workout and likely would be the first overall pick if not for France’s Victor Wembanyama.

Of course, there is the possibility that Charlotte trades the pick to land an established star. Reports have surfaced that the New Orleans Pelicans would love to move up to No. 2 to select Henderson, with the Hornets eyeing forward Brandon Ingram in return. We will see on draft night.

Portland Trail Blazers

Current Selection: No. 3

This is where the draft gets even more interesting. The Trail Blazers brass are facing a ton of pressure to build a contender around superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who has not indicated that he wants to leave the only NBA franchise he’s ever known. However, if Portland stands pat and selects one of Henderson or Miller, Lillard will most likely request a trade. The decision boils down to what direction management decides to take. If general manager Joe Cronin remains committed to Lillard and against a full-blown rebuild, then dealing the No. 3 overall pick for veteran talent is the best course of action. Conversely, if there is no activity on Thursday’s trade front, it could signal the end of the Lillard era in Rip City.

Toronto Raptors

Current Selection: No. 13

One team that could be a potential trade partner should Portland opt to move the third overall pick are the Toronto Raptors. Toronto recently hired Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach and is looking to reshape its roster after missing out on the postseason for the second time in three years. The Raptors have several enticing veterans, including forwards Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, both of whom the Blazers have attempted to acquire in years past. President Masai Ujiri finds his club in no man’s land, good enough to remain competitive but far from title contention. Toronto is typically at the center of trade talks. While the Raps have historically stood pat, perhaps this is the year Ujiri pulls the trigger on a potentially franchise-altering deal.